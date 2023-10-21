Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Deebo Samuel to miss time with fracture in shoulder, team says

The 49ers just lost their first game of the season

Ryan Morik
Published
The San Francisco 49ers' quest for a perfect season ended Sunday, and they just got more bad news.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss at least the next two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder, the team said Saturday.

Samuel left Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with the injury and did not return. 

Christian McCaffrey also left with an oblique injury, but he's not expected to miss much time, if any.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Samuel won't return until after the team's bye week, so the receiver will be out until at least mid-November.

The 49ers had won 15 consecutive regular season games dating to last season. 

The Browns were without Deshaun Watson in the win. He was also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Samuel missed four games last year with a hamstring and ankle injury.

The Niners face the Minnesota Vikings Monday night before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. San Fran has a Week 9 bye

After a campaign that earned him his first first-team All-Pro nod, Samuel had somewhat of a down season in 2022, which was plagued by injuries. He had just 632 receiving yards after racking up 1,405 the previous year. His 18.2 yards per reception were a league-high in 2021.

In his first five games this season, Samuel had 20 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown and 95 rushing yards on 18 carries, one for a score.