Travis Kelce

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce loses 'friendly wager,' dons Iowa State mascot headgear: 'Go Cyclones'

Kelce's Cincinnati Bearcats lost to Iowa State in Week 7

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been in the news of late as his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm. 

On Friday, Kelce made headlines, and it had nothing to do with the pop star. 

Cy the Cardinal at the Oklahoma game

Cy the Cardinal, the Iowa State Cyclones mascot, watches the action from the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 50-20.   (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Klece walked into his Friday press conference wearing the headgear of Iowa State’s mascot, Cy the Cardinal. 

"How we doing guys?" Kelce said as he walked in wearing the headgear. "I’ll give it about two more seconds. . . . Go Cyclones, man." 

"Ya, another friendly wager," Kelce said when asked whether he had lost a bet. "Unfortunately, my Bearcats. My Bearcats are struggling right now in the Big 12. It’s alright. We got Baylor this week. We got Baylor this week. Hopefully, we can bounce back and get the train rolling."

Kelce reportedly had lost a bet to Chiefs vice president of communications Brad Gee, an Iowa State alum. 

Cincinnati, where Kelce played his college ball, lost to Iowa State 30-10 in Week 7. 

The Bearcats are off to a rough start in their first year in the Big 12, sitting at 0-3 in conference play and 2-4 overall. 

The Cincinnati mascot dresses as Taylor Swift

The Cincinnati mascot dresses as Taylor Swift while wearing the college jersey of Travis Kelce during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Cincinnati Bearcats on October 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.  (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After winning their first two games, the Bearcats have lost four straight as a matchup with Baylor awaits. 

Cincinnati officially joined the Big 12 in July along with BYU, UCF and Houston. 

The conference is playing the 2023-24 seasons with 14 teams as Texas and Oklahoma play their last year in the Big 12 before heading to the SEC. 

Travis Kelce attends an Eagles game

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on during the second half of the game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Starting in 2024, the Big 12 will four more teams as Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah depart the Pac-12 after the year. 

Kelce’s Chiefs have won five games in a row after losing their opening game to the Detroit Lions

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro, has 36 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.