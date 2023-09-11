Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Brock Purdy makes NFL history in win over Steelers

Purdy had 2 touchdown passes in the 30-7 win over the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first game of the 2023 season on Sunday – and with that, the quarterback cleared some room in the NFL record book for himself.

The 49ers’ 30-7 win over the Steelers marked Purdy’s sixth consecutive regular-season victory dating back to last year.

Brock Purdy warms up

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

He became the first quarterback in league history to win each of his first six regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of the starts, according to NFL Research.

Additionally, Purdy is the first quarterback with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six regular season starts.

Purdy was 19-for-29 with 220 passing yards with two touchdown passes. He threw both touchdown passes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had eight catches for 129 yards. Deebo Samuel had five catches for 55 yards and George Kittle had three catches for 19 yards.

Brock Purdy looks for a wide receiver

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, looks to throw a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"Purdy shut some haters up," 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said after the game.

The 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant" appeared to pick up right where he left off last season before he got hurt in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brock Purdy points for a first down

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Purdy took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He had 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes over the course of the year. He was 5-0 in the regular season last year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.