49ers All-Pro Trent Williams, wife Sondra mourn death of newborn son

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and his wife, Sondra, announced Sunday their newborn child had died.

Sondra Williams posted a video and wrote a caption memorializing their son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr.

"It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure," she wrote. "Last Sunday night on 11/24/24; I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn’t even give mommy time to get an epidural. I’m so grateful to have had your Aunt Katina (who also cut your cord) and nurse Hannah by my side.

"As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn’t prepared nor would I ever be. After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine. My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more. Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow. My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears."

Williams recalled the indescribable feeling of leaving the hospital.

"I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty. But I know you’ll always be near watching over me and your sisters. And for that, my heart smiles with gratitude.

"Thank God for allowing us to bond for 35 weeks and for me to birth you so I could hold you in my arms. I’m at peace knowing you will never have to suffer. Although I will never hear your soft coos and cries or see those beautiful little eyes staring up at me, I am grateful to God for the time I shared with you. Madison loved listening to your heartbeat and watching your waves of movement in my tummy. Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., my sweet baby boy, we love you our Forever Angel!"

Trent Williams missed Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.