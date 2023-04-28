Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

2023 NFL Draft: Steelers kick off Round 2 with legacy pick in Penn State's Joey Porter Jr.

The cornerback's father was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 1999

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed put with their first pick of the second round and selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to bolster their secondary. 

Porter is a legacy pick for Pittsburgh, the team that drafted his father, Joey Porter Sr., in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft as a linebacker out of Colorado State. 

Porter Sr. spent eight seasons with the Steelers, collecting 468 tackles, 60 sacks, 10 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, two of which were returned for a touchdown. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joey Porter Jr. smiles

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. smiles during Senior Day ceremonies Nov. 26, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A photo posted on Twitter Friday shows Porter Jr. in his father's arms after the Steelers won in the 2006 Super Bowl. 

The Steelers needed help in their secondary despite adding Patrick Peterson in free agency. Porter Jr. should immediately slot in as a press-man corner that head coach Mike Tomlin utilizes. 

LIONS' DAN CAMPBELL TRIES HIS HAND AT A DAD JOKE AFTER TEAM DRAFTS JACK CAMPBELL

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound cornerback ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine while posting a 35-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, nine inches. 

Joey Porter Sr. celebrates

Linebacker Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a play against the St. Louis Rams as rain falls during a game at Heinz Field Oct. 26, 2003, in Pittsburgh. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

He became a starter for the Nittany Lions in 2021, but he had his best season in 10 games last year at Penn State. He defended 11 passes and didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage over that span. 

Some believe Porter Jr. only having one interception over four collegiate seasons is a bad mark on his resume, but others point to his solid coverage and ceiling in the NFL. 

"He can’t change direction well, but he’s strong and physical. So, you put him in press and let him play in the receiver’s pocket all game," an area scout from an AFC team told NFL Network about the corner. 

Joey Porter Jr. smiles on red carpet

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during the NFL Draft red carpet event April 27, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter Jr. is ready to make his mark in the NFL, and it will come in familiar territory. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.