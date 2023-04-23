2023 NASCAR Cup Series: What to know about the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday for the 10th race of the series: the GEICO 500.

Veteran driver Denny Hamlin emerged from Saturday's qualifier with the fastest time as last year’s winner, Ross Chastain, will face an uphill battle if he wants to repeat after qualifying 23rd.

Voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for the past five seasons, Chase Elliott will drive in his second race after missing six this season following a snowboarding accident in early March, in which he suffered a broken left tibia.

Here’s what you need to know about the GEICO 500.

The track

Considered one of NASCAR’s fastest tracks, Talladega is 2.66 miles long and requires 188 laps to complete the 500-mile race.

When does the race start?

The GEICO 500 begins at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is on the pole?

Denny Hamlin earned his first pole of the season following Saturday’s qualifier after running ​​a lap of 180.751 mph. It marks his fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and 37th career pole.

What’s the starting lineup?

Denny Hamlin – #11 – Joe Gibbs Racing Aric Almirola – #10 – Stewart-Haas Racing Ty Gibbs – #54 – Joe Gibbs Racing Chase Briscoe – #14 – Stewart-Haas Racing Ryan Blaney – #12 – Team Penske Christopher Bell – #20 – Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. – #19 – Joe Gibbs Racing Joey Logano – #22 – Team Penske Kyle Larson – #5 – Hendrick Motorsports Chris Buescher – #17 – RFK Racing Kevin Harvick – #4 – Stewart-Haas Racing Bubba Wallace – #23 – 23XI Racing Tyler Reddick – #45 – 23XI Racing Austin Dillon – #3 – Richard Childress Racing Austin Cindric – #2 – Team Penske Ryan Preece – #41 – Stewart-Haas Racing Kyle Busch – #8 – Richard Childress Racing William Byron – #24 – Hendrick Motorsports A.J. Allmendinger – #16 – Kaulig Racing Brad Keselowski – #6 – RFK Racing Michael McDowell – #34 – Front Row Motorsports Daniel Suarez – #99 – Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain – #1 – Trackhouse Racing Erik Jones – #43 – Legacy Motor Club Harrison Burton – #21 – Wood Brothers Racing Justin Haley – #31 – Kaulig Racing Alex Bowman – #48 – Hendrick Motorsports Todd Gilliland – #36 – Front Row Motorsports Chase Elliott – #9 – Hendrick Motorsports Noah Gragson – #42 – Legacy Motor Club Austin Hill – #62 – Beard Motorsports Ty Dillon – #77 – Spire Motorsports Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – #47 – JTG Daugherty Racing Corey Lajoie – #7 – Spire Motorsports Zane Smith – #38 – Front Row Motorsports Riley Herbst – #15 – Rick Ware Racing B.J. McLeod – #78 – Live Fast Motorsports J.J. Yeley – #51 – Rick Ware Racing

Who has the most GEICO 500 wins?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long dominated the track at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 wins, 23 top 5 finishes and 27 more top 10s.