2023 NASCAR Cup Series: What to know about the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Defending champ Ross Chastain qualified 23rd

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday for the 10th race of the series: the GEICO 500. 

Veteran driver Denny Hamlin emerged from Saturday's qualifier with the fastest time as last year’s winner, Ross Chastain, will face an uphill battle if he wants to repeat after qualifying 23rd. 

Ross Chastain's Trackhouse Racing car

Ross Chastain celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022, in Talladega, Alabama.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for the past five seasons, Chase Elliott will drive in his second race after missing six this season following a snowboarding accident in early March, in which he suffered a broken left tibia. 

KEVIN HARVICK SET TO BECOME 10TH DRIVER WITH 800 NASCAR CUP SERIES STARTS THIS WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA

Here’s what you need to know about the GEICO 500.

The track

NASCAR Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, William Byron and Bubba Wallace were among the drivers competing at the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022, in Alabama. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Considered one of NASCAR’s fastest tracks, Talladega is 2.66 miles long and requires 188 laps to complete the 500-mile race.

When does the race start?

The GEICO 500 begins at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is on the pole?

Denny Hamlin prepares to drive

Denny Hamlin prepares to drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Denny Hamlin earned his first pole of the season following Saturday’s qualifier after running ​​a lap of 180.751 mph. It marks his fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and 37th career pole. 

What’s the starting lineup?

  1. Denny Hamlin – #11 – Joe Gibbs Racing
  2. Aric Almirola – #10 – Stewart-Haas Racing
  3. Ty Gibbs – #54 – Joe Gibbs Racing
  4. Chase Briscoe – #14 – Stewart-Haas Racing
  5. Ryan Blaney – #12 – Team Penske
  6. Christopher Bell – #20 – Joe Gibbs Racing
  7. Martin Truex Jr. – #19 – Joe Gibbs Racing
  8. Joey Logano – #22 – Team Penske
  9. Kyle Larson – #5 – Hendrick Motorsports
  10. Chris Buescher – #17 – RFK Racing
  11. Kevin Harvick – #4 – Stewart-Haas Racing
  12. Bubba Wallace – #23 – 23XI Racing
  13. Tyler Reddick – #45 – 23XI Racing
  14. Austin Dillon – #3 – Richard Childress Racing
  15. Austin Cindric – #2 – Team Penske
  16. Ryan Preece – #41 – Stewart-Haas Racing
  17. Kyle Busch – #8 – Richard Childress Racing
  18. William Byron – #24 – Hendrick Motorsports
  19. A.J. Allmendinger – #16 – Kaulig Racing
  20. Brad Keselowski – #6 – RFK Racing
  21. Michael McDowell – #34 – Front Row Motorsports
  22. Daniel Suarez – #99 – Trackhouse Racing
  23. Ross Chastain – #1 – Trackhouse Racing
  24. Erik Jones – #43 – Legacy Motor Club
  25. Harrison Burton – #21 – Wood Brothers Racing
  26. Justin Haley – #31 – Kaulig Racing
  27. Alex Bowman – #48 – Hendrick Motorsports
  28. Todd Gilliland – #36 – Front Row Motorsports
  29. Chase Elliott – #9 – Hendrick Motorsports
  30. Noah Gragson – #42 – Legacy Motor Club
  31. Austin Hill – #62 – Beard Motorsports
  32. Ty Dillon – #77 – Spire Motorsports
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – #47 – JTG Daugherty Racing
  34. Corey Lajoie – #7 – Spire Motorsports
  35. Zane Smith – #38 – Front Row Motorsports
  36. Riley Herbst – #15 – Rick Ware Racing
  37. B.J. McLeod – #78 – Live Fast Motorsports
  38. J.J. Yeley – #51 – Rick Ware Racing

Who has the most GEICO 500 wins?

Dale Earnhardt Jr in 2022

Dale Earnhardt Jr. straps on his helmet before the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long dominated the track at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 wins, 23 top 5 finishes and 27 more top 10s.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.