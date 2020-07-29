2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: What to know about the event

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is the precursor to this year’s first major: the PGA Championship.

Golfers will be looking to gain some sort of momentum when they play this weekend. Michael Thompson is coming off a two-stroke victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota and will look to continue riding a wave of success as the season heads back to Florida.

Brooks Koepka is the reigning champ at the St. Jude Invitational. He missed the cut at the 3M Open and finished tied for 62nd at the Memorial Tournament earlier in July.

It’s the latest tournament to take place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic shutting sports down across the world. The tournament has also been known as the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the WGC-NEC Invitational.

Tiger Woods, who has won the most times at this event, will not be participating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some other things to know.

**

WHERE: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

WHEN: July 30-Aug. 2

PURSE: $10.5 million

TV: GOLF Channel, CBS

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: BROOKS KOEPKA

Brooks Koepka won his first tournament in 2019. He shot 16-under par and defeated Webb Simpson by three strokes

2018: JUSTIN THOMAS

Justin Thomas came away with the victory in 2018. He shot 15-under par and beat out Kyle Stanley by four strokes.

2017: HIDEKI MATSUYAMA

Hideki Matsuyama was the first Asian golfer to win the tournament. He beat out Zach Johnson by five strokes, shooting 16-under par.

2016: DUSTIN JOHNSON

Dustin Johnson won for the first time here with a 6-under par. He defeated Scott Piercy by one stroke.

2015: SHANE LOWRY

Shane Lowry was the last European golfer to win the tournament. He beat Bubba Watson by two strokes. He finished with 11-under par.