2020 Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 17.

The first round of the tournament is slated to begin on March 7 and run through March 10, taking place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

MARCH 7 - FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Drexel vs. No. 9 UNC Wilmington (4 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Elon vs. No. 10 James Madison (6:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 - QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Hofstra vs. First Round winner (12 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Charleston vs. No. 5 Delaware (2:30 p.m ET)

No. 2 William & Mary vs. First Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Towson vs. No. 6 Northeastern (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 - SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner ( (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 - CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (7 p.m. ET)

CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

JORDAN ROLAND, NORTHEASTERN: Jordan Roland, a senior guard at Northeastern University, leads the conference in scoring, averaging 22.7 points per game.

GRANT RILLER, CHARLESTON: Grant Riller, a senior guard at the College of Charleston, ranks second in scoring with 21.7 points per game and 5.2 in rebounding. He also ranks fourth in the conference with assists averaging 3.9 per game.

NATE DARLING, DELAWARE: Nate Darling, a junior guard at Delaware, is expected to perform well when the Blue Hens take on the Cougars in the quarterfinals. He is averaging 21.1 points this season.

NATHAN KNIGHT, WILLIAM & MARY: Nathan Knight, a senior guard at William and Mary, was among the top in the conference in scoring, averaging 20.6 points a game. Knight put up the most points in a game this season with 33 points against Delaware on Feb. 15.

MATT LEWIS, JAMES MADISON: Matt Lewis, a junior guard at James Madison, could be a huge advantage for the Dukes when they take on Elon in the opening round of the tournament. Lewis is fifth in the conference in scoring, averaging 19 points per game.

2019 CHAMPION

Northeastern won its second CAA title in 2019. The Huskies defeated Hofstra, 82-74. Vasa Pusica was awarded the MVP.