2020 3M Open: What to know about the event

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the PGA Tour, established in 2018, and first played on July 4-7, 2019.

It is held annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, and is sponsored by the Minnesota-based company 3M. It is the PGA Tour’s first regular stop in Minnesota in five decades.

It succeeds the 3M Championship, previously called the Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event that ran for 26 years.

The course features four challenging holes, including a 502-yard par-4 hole which forces competitors to navigate a large mounding to the left of a sloping green, which is shaped around the lake’s edge.

The tournament will also see $1.5 million donated to local organizations supporting those impacted by COVID-19 and groups fighting for social justice initiatives.

Participants include defending champ Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover, and Dustin Johnson.

Here are other things to know about the tournament.

WHERE: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota

WHEN: July 23-26

PURSE: $6.6 million

TV: GOLF Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: MATTHEW WOLFF

Wolff claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory at just 20 years old after he holed a 26-foot, 1-inch eagle putt from off the green on the 72nd hole to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. He became the first player since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic to win on Tour before his 21st birthday.

2018: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

In its final year on PGA Tour Champions, Perry won the event for the third time with a three-shot win over Wes Short Jr. He finished on 21-under 195 in the 54-hole event and took home $262,500.

2017: PAUL GOYDOS (3M Championship)

Goydos was the favorite going into the event in 2018 after he shot 20 under the previous year to take home his fifth career victory on PGA Tour Champions. He set a new tournament 18-hole record in the second round with his 12-under-par 60.

2016: JOE DURANT (3M Championship)

Durant surprised many with his win at TPC Twin Cities after being cut in all four of his career Masters appearances and briefly losing his PGA Tour card in 2010. He eagled on the Par-5 18th to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to end the day on the 18th green with a win.

2015: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

Perry took home back-to-back titles at the 3M Championship, marking his eighth win on the Champions Tour. He also became the first player to defend a title in the tournament’s history since the first event in 1993.