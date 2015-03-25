2012-13 All-NBA Teams List

Pos. Player, Team Pts

F LeBron James, Mia (119) 595

F Kevin Durant, OKC (102) 555

C Tim Duncan, SA (45) 392

G Kobe Bryant, LAL (91) 521

G Chris Paul, LAC (97) 537

F Carmelo Anthony, NY (24) 397

F Blake Griffin, LAC 132

C Marc Gasol, Mem (38) 295

G Tony Parker, SA (16) 273

G Russell Westbrook, OKC (20) 306

F David Lee, GS 79

F Paul George, Ind 73

C Dwight Howard, LAL (17) 203

G Dwyane Wade, Mia (3) 145

G James Harden, Hou (5) 253

Other players receiving votes: Brook Lopez, Brooklyn, (7) 132; Stephen Curry, Golden State, 72; LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland, 62; Chris Bosh, Miami, (4) 59; Joakim Noah, Chicago, (3) 56; Zach Randolph, Memphis, 45; Al Horford, Atlanta, (2) 31; Paul Pierce, Boston, 24; Al Jefferson, Utah, (1) 20; Tyson Chandler, New York, (1) 19; Roy Hibbert, Indiana, 9; Luol Deng, Chicago, 8; Kevin Garnett, Boston, 8; Ty Lawson, Denver, 8; Josh Smith, Atlanta, 7; Deron Williams, Brooklyn, 6; Pau Gasol, LA Lakers, 4; Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City, 4; Omer Asik, Houston, 3; Kenneth Faried, Denver, 3; Raymond Felton, New York, 3; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 3; Carlos Boozer, Chicago, 2; Mike Conley, Memphis, 2; David West, Indiana, 2; Rudy Gay, Toronto, 1; J.J. Hickson, Portland, 1; Andre Iguodala, Denver, 1; Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, 1; Nikola Pekovic, Minnesota, 1; Rajon Rondo, Boston, 1; Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, 1.

Note: Teams were chosen by a panel of 119 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada.