2 NFL teams lose key offensive linemen in Week 3 losses

If losing wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers will both be without key offensive tackles in the coming weeks.

It’s much worse for the Chargers, who are expected to lose second-year left tackle Rashawn Slater as he has a torn left biceps tendon following the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon, per multiple reports.

Slater’s injury came in the third quarter of the game and was replaced by Storm Norton at left tackle.

With center Corey Linsley also dealing with a knee injury, this is a significant loss for Los Angeles, who fell to 1-2 on the season in a tough AFC West division.

The Chargers are also dealing with injuries to wide receiver Keenan Allen, and though he played on Sunday, quarterback Justin Herbert fought through rib cartilage pain after fracturing it in Week 2. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton was also lost for the season with a torn ACL in Sunday’s game.

For the 49ers, they will be without veteran tackle Trent Williams on the left side of their offensive line after he suffered a high right ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

While he doesn’t require surgery, the 49ers are expecting to miss Williams for four to six weeks, said head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"High ankles are usually, they say four to six, but sometimes they can be sooner, and sometimes they can be longer, so that’s why we didn’t have an exact date," Shanahan said. "It’s too early to tell."

Like Slater, Williams is an anchor on San Fran’s line. The 34-year-old former fourth overall pick is in his 12th NFL season, his third with the 49ers, and has been a Pro Bowler for the past nine years because of his dependability on his quarterback’s blindside.

Colton McKivitz, a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Niners, will likely fill in Williams’ place.

The Chargers will hit the road and face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Niners get a Monday Night Football matchup against NFC West foe Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.