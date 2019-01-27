Kid bowler, 10, rolls perfect 300 game: 'I hope I do it again'

Using a pinkish, purple ball dubbed “The Idol,” a 10-year-old New Jersey boy became the youngest person in state history to bowl a perfect game.

“It was good, I didn’t get too excited,” Kai Strothers said after his Jan. 19 feat at the Jersey Lanes bowling alley in Linden. “I hope I do it again.”

With his 300-point game, Strothers also became one of the youngest bowlers in the country to reach perfection. He became serious about the sport two years ago, NJ.com reported.

He practices at least four times a week and comes from a bowling pedigree. His grandfather was an avid bowler, his parents are in a league and his uncle has scored two perfect games, the paper said.

“We were always in the bowling alley growing up, so it just trickled down to the kids,” his mother Sharonda Strothers told the publication. “He eats, sleeps and drinks bowling. Even when he’s not bowling, he’s on his phone on a bowling game. It’s what he loves."

The fifth-grader said he hopes to take his talents to the professional ranks someday.