Mark Fuhrman looks at the state of airport security post-'Shoe Bomber,' highlights glaring vulnerability

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman examines security at the nation's airports in the latest episode of his Fox Nation show "The Fuhrman Diaries."

The episode, available on Sept. 28, looks at changes that were instituted after the case of Richard Reid, the so-called "Shoe Bomber," who was sentenced to life in prison for trying to detonate explosives hidden in his shoe on a Paris-to-Miami American Airlines flight in December 2001.

“In 2001, Richard Reid has a hiking boot that is packed with [Pentaerythritol tetranitrate], and it takes the federal government five years to figure out maybe we should have everybody take their shoes off and put them through an X-ray machine,” Fuhrman says.

However, Furhman added, neither pentaerythritol tetranitrate -- known as PETN -- nor any other plastic explosive can be detected by an X-ray machine.

“You only can detect it chemically. So, what was the purpose of that?” Fuhrman said.

Furhman noted that he has flown more than 75 times since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that led to the creation of the Transportation Security Administration.

“I have flown all over the United States. I have flown to London, Paris, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, South America, Central America, Canada," he said, "and not one U.S. air carrier, when I am traveling outside of this country, has asked me to turn on my computer, to turn on my phone, to take a camera and just turn on the device or take off the lens. Not once.

"How would you detect a plastic explosive inside a computer unless you’re sure the computer works first? If it doesn’t work as a computer, it is probably not a computer.”

