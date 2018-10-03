Mark Fuhrman currently serves as a forensic and crime scene expert for FOX News Channel (FNC). Read More

Prior to contributing for FNC, Fuhrman was an on-air consultant for ABC, CBS and Court TV. He also served as a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective for 20 years, where he rose to fame as a key investigator and was a witness in the O.J. Simpson trial. Fuhrman received more than 55 official commendations during his 20 years with the LAPD.

Fuhrman is an established author whose books have been New York Times bestsellers. Three of his books have been optioned for film rights, and "Murder in Greenwich" was produced by Sony Pictures TV, airing on the USA Network in November 2002.

Fuhrman is also the host of the Spokane, WA radio show, "The Mark Fuhrman Show."