Alveda King marvels at her parents' home-cooked Sunday meals while they were fighting for freedom

Alveda King , niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., shared some of her family traditions, recipes, and words of wisdom in a new episode of Fox Nation’s " Alveda King’s House ."

King, who said she enjoyed playing hostess and cooking for guests, welcomed Bruce and Sharon LeVell and Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard over for a home cooked meal, which included an American staple: apple pie.

"It's funny how through the decades, some things change, and some things don't," King said of the dessert.

King said that as a kid in the 1950s, she had "no idea" that the world was "exploding" around her and now marveled at how her parents could create such wonderful, calming meals on Sundays, knowing that once they'd finished, they would go back on the road to fight for freedom.

King also quoted some of her late uncle's wise words about living a dream that is "deeply rooted in the American Dream."

"We live in America, and yet we have the opportunity to impact the world," King said, adding to Rev. King's iconic words. "Be kind, be consistent, and keep moving forward."

