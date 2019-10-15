The Tarlov family's linguine with corn, asparagus and leeks
INGREDIENTS
- Linguine for 6, fresh or boxed.
- Olive oil for sautéing
- 6 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
- 4 ounces slab bacon, diced into small cubes
- 3 ears of corn, kernels off the cobs
- 6-7 spears of asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 Leeks, julienned.
- A handful of chives, snipped.
- 4 ounces of butter
- Salt and Pepper
PREPARATION:
- Boil water for the pasta.
- Add salt to the water.
- Cook the pasta al dente.
- At the same time, in a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook the bacon.
- Remove the bacon when done, and increase the heat to medium-high.
- Saute the corn, leeks and asparagus in the remaining bacon fat, adding some olive oil to the pan.
- Once the vegetables are cooked through, add some of the pasta water to the pan to make a sauce, adding olive oil as necessary.
- Add the bacon to the pan. Add butter to round out the sauce in the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Drop the pasta from the pot to the pan in forkfuls. Combine it all.
- Plate the pasta and grate parmesan over the top of each dish along with a sprinkling of chives.