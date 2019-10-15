Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Recipes
Published

The Tarlov family's linguine with corn, asparagus and leeks

Fox News

INGREDIENTS

  • Linguine for 6, fresh or boxed.
  • Olive oil for sautéing
  • 6 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 4 ounces slab bacon, diced into small cubes
  • 3 ears of corn, kernels off the cobs
  • 6-7 spears of asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 Leeks, julienned.
  • A handful of chives, snipped.
  • 4 ounces of butter
  • Salt and Pepper

PREPARATION:

  1. Boil water for the pasta.
  2. Add salt to the water.
  3. Cook the pasta al dente.
  4. At the same time, in a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook the bacon.
  5. Remove the bacon when done, and increase the heat to medium-high.
  6. Saute the corn, leeks and asparagus in the remaining bacon fat, adding some olive oil to the pan.
  7. Once the vegetables are cooked through, add some of the pasta water to the pan to make a sauce, adding olive oil as necessary.
  8. Add the bacon to the pan. Add butter to round out the sauce in the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Drop the pasta from the pot to the pan in forkfuls. Combine it all.
  10. Plate the pasta and grate parmesan over the top of each dish along with a sprinkling of chives.