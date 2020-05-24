Steve Doocy's Memorial Day grilling recipes

RED WHITE AND BLUE COBBLER ON THE GRILL

Makes 8 pieces

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pound strawberries, topped and sliced

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups Original Bisquick mix

3/4 cup milk

1/2 stick butter

vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for topping

DIRECTIONS:

Place a cast iron skillet over indirect medium heat, about 375 degrees. Preheating the skillet will take 10 to 20 minutes.

In a bowl, combine the strawberries and blueberries with one tablespoon of sugar and the vanilla. Stir then let them sit. New bowl, add the Bisquick and milk with 1/2 cup of sugar, stir until smooth.

In the cast iron skillet, melt the butter, then immediately pour in the batter. Do not mix with the butter. Scatter the berries on top, don’t mix. Sprinkle the batter and berry tops with up to 1 tablespoon of sugar then close the lid.

Cook 30 minutes, it’s done when the crust is golden and a toothpick comes out clean.

Let rest at least 10 minutes. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

BUILT-IN CHEESEBURGERS

Makes 4 burgers

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef, 80 to 85% lean

1/2 packet dry onion soup mix

1/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

cooking spray

4 hamburger buns

hamburger fixings, whatever you put on your hamburgers

DIRECTIONS:

First mix the ground beef with the onion soup. Divide the meat mixture into 4 portions, roll each into a ball, then take a knife and slice that ball in half. Flatten the pieces into 2 patties. Next we’ll put a heaping tablespoon of shredded cheese in the center. Now place the other hamburger patty on top then use your fingers to completely seal the edges. Refrigerate until ready to grill.

Heat up only one side of the grill to 425 to 450 degrees. The other half of the grill is off, for indirect heat.

Place a bbq grill pan over the hottest part of the grill. Away from the flame give each of the burgers a light spray with cooking oil before you place them on the pan, and then sear each side for about 3 or 4 minutes. Then move the pan to the side of the grill that is not turned on and close the lid. Cook with indirect heat 5 to 10 minutes, to your level of done-ness. Let them rest for about five minutes. Lightly toast the buns over the hot part of the grill.