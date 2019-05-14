Great white shark weighing 2,137 pounds heading toward Outer Banks, researchers say

A 2,137-pound great white shark is headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks, researchers have said.

The 15-foot shark named Luna “pinged in” last week off the coast of the Carolinas, according to a Facebook post from international great white shark research organization, OCEARCH.

Luna was over the so-called Charleston Bump, a “deepwater bottom feature 80 to 100 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The bump is a deepwater bank, the organization said on its website, and deflects the flow of the Gulf Stream.

Luna was heading toward the Outer Banks, according to The Charlotte Observer.

OCEARCH’s post also mentioned that a 12-foot, 9-inch great white shark named Caroline was closer to Edisto Beach in South Carolina.

On Monday, Caroline pinged in again off the coast of Georgia, the organization said on Twitter.

A “ping” occurs when a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water, transmitting a signal to a satellite, the organization told the Pensacola News Journal.

In April, a 1,688-pound great white named Miss Costa pinged in off the Gulf of Mexico, according to OCEARCH.

While it isn’t unusual for great whites to swim through the Gulf of Mexico, Miss Costa’s cruise through the Florida Panhandle is significant because a ping from a large female that far north into the Gulf is rare, OCEARCH said in a news release at the time.

The organization said it hopes that tracking Miss Costa and other great white sharks will help to understand the movement patterns of sharks in the Gulf.

