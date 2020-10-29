Wildlife center for ‘perfect work-life balance’ hits market for nearly $2M, comes with 200 animals

A wildlife center is on the market for less than $2 million - and is tipped as the ideal home for people seeking "perfect work-life balance."

Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre, near Crieff, Perth and Kinross in the UK, is surrounded by countryside, mountains, glens, lochs and rivers.

It is home to wildcats, meerkats and otters, and 200 animals are part of the sale, which includes a five-bedroom farmhouse for new owners to live in.

The current owners are retiring and selling up the 'fun-filled family business' after a decade.

The 131-acre center is near the A85, a major tourist route linking the region to the West Highlands, and is on the market for $1.9 million.

ITALIAN TOWN AUCTIONS HOMES FOR $1 TO BRING IN RESIDENTS

The park includes the Torlum Coffee Shop, two indoor play areas, an outdoor adventure playground, an array of exotic and farm animal enclosures, a hatchery and animal feeding pens.

There are also four bait and fly-fishing ponds, stocked with rainbow trout from Easter until October.

Loch Earn, a popular haven for watersports, is close by, while Perth is just 23 miles away.

The center, which includes the five-bedroom Auchingarrich Farmhouse, gets more than 60,000 visitors year-round and has a three-year average turnover of $756,000

TEXAS MAN'S GORY HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS HAVE POLICE CONSTANTLY VISITING

Owner Andrew Scott, 58, hopes to sell the business on to "enthusiastic" new owners.

The dad-of-eight said: “We used to visit the park with our own children over the years when they were growing up, and having always been in the hospitality industry we jumped at the chance of owning it when it came up for sale ten years ago.

SAN FRANCISCO TAX REVENUE PLUNGE POINTS TO RESIDENT EXODUS

"It represents the perfect work-life balance and fitted in with our outdoor lifestyle.

“Over the years we have invested much time and effort in creating a destination well-liked locally and enjoying many repeat visitors as well as welcoming visitors from further afield.

"The time has now come for us to retire and pass on Auchingarrich to its next set of enthusiastic owners, who I’m sure will enjoy living here as well as running this fun-filled family business as much as we did.”