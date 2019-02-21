Ty Pennington reveals his golden rule for home improvement

Home renovation and design pro Ty Pennington has been helping Americans make over their homes — and empower their lives — for decades, making his latest television venture a natural fit.

Hosting Season 4 of Hulu’s competition series “Small Business Revolution: Main Street” alongside business guru Amanda Brinkman – the winner of which will be announced on Feb. 26 – the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” alum told Fox News Lifestyle the one golden rule he recommends for tackling all home improvement projects.

“Whether it’s improving curb appeal or fixing up the outside, or even boosting online visibility, you always want to be thinking about that ‘front door’ appeal” the two-time Emmy Award-winning host dished, explaining that homeowners should never lose sight of the vision they have for their properties.

He also stressed that homeowners should be prepared to work hard — and be realists when it comes to knowing their limits.

“If you want to be successful, be prepared! Do your homework on what you’re getting into,” Pennington continued. “Don’t get in over your head, and know what you can handle.”

In a larger sense, Pennington says he is passionate about the greater impact that the Hulu program has on improving small towns and cities as a whole, as opposed to revamping the home of an individual family.

“I absolutely love working with a community, shedding a light on the charm and uniqueness of a place. That’s what makes America unique,” the 54-year-old media personality said.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.