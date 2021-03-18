Expand / Collapse search
Twitter users joke that Alabama Zillow listing has a 'cursed bedroom'

Humor account Zillow Gone Wild warned there was more than meets the eye about Huntsville home

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Could you get a good night’s sleep here?

A house for sale in Alabama has gotten Twitter users talking about some eerie elements that unsettle an otherwise normal-looking home.

On Tuesday, humor account Zillow Gone Wild posted a quaint, bungalow-style property for sale in Huntsville, warning that there was more than meets the eye. The four-bed, five-bath home with a fireplace was decorated in style with chandeliers, artwork and some antique-looking pieces – making a beige bedroom all the more of an outlier.

A house for sale in Huntsville, Ala., has gotten Twitter users talking about some eerie elements that unsettle an otherwise normal-looking <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/real-estate">home.</a>

With the walls covered in floor-to-ceiling drapes and a large bed raised as high as its headboard, commenters were concerned with the space’s spooky vibes.

"What is up with the curtains in that tiny-ceilinged bedroom? It would be like sleeping in a really big coffin," one wrote.

"That room reminds me of the inside of a hearse or coffin," another agreed.

"I like this house, except for that one bedroom, that bedroom is cursed," another said.

Others took issue with the raised bed’s proximity to a ceiling fan, wondering if it would even be possible to sit up without whacking your head – or worse.

"If you sit up in bed in that bedroom, the ceiling fan is going to take your head off," one claimed.

"Just asking to be decapitated by that ceiling fan" another alleged.

Beyond the "séance room," some social media users were also unnerved by the rectangular plunge pool out back.

"Why do they have a pool the size of a bathtub [?]" one asked.

"When your bed is bigger than your pool," another joked.

"I have questions," another declared.

More than one critic was surprised by the home’s million-dollar price tag, speculating that the space must have been renovated since it last hit the market for $319,000 in 2016, per a listing page.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.