Expedia reveals friendliest towns and cities in the US for 2021

After a year of sticking closer to home amid the coronavirus pandemic, getting away sure sounds like a dream come true – though some destinations offer a warmer welcome than others. In a new report, Expedia ranked the "friendliest" towns and cities across the U.S. for 2021, with 20 hotspots in 15 states making the cut.

To draw the data, the travel planning company scored the highest mentions of "friendly," "friendliest," and "amiable" (among other related phrases) for various locales, based on Expedia’s online traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

Yielding a mix of woodsy, beachy and small-town destinations, Whitefish, Mont. near Glacier National Park was ranked as the friendliest place to be. The village of Sister Bay, Wis. was ranked second, with the resort city of Manitou Springs, Colo. coming in third. Easton, Md., Lihue, Hawaii, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Kennebunkport, Maine, Chincoteague, Va., Ogunquit, Maine and Provincetown, Mass. rounded out the top ten.

Though it’s hard to imagine being unhappy in somewhere like the Aloha State, the only true wildcard on the list was Manhattan, N.Y., famous for its restless pace as the city that never sleeps.

Despite the spirit of wanderlust, Expedia urged adventurers to heed stay-at-home orders, quarantine rules and testing requirements before planning a trip this year. Planners can also use the site’s "enhancing cleaning" and "free cancellation" filters for better research, too.

