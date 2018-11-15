Tulsa offering $10K for remote workers to move there

Home sweet… Tulsa!

The time – and price – may be right to relocate to the Oklahoma hotspot, as the city of Tulsa is offering a cool $10,000 grant to adventurous remote workers willing to relocate there for a year.

“Tulsa is gaining international recognition for the use of modern technology to better serve citizens, and one of the areas where we see great opportunity is as a home for remote workers,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told MarketWatch of the program.

In collaboration with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, officials in Tulsa have rolled out an incentive package promising remote workers a $10,000 bundle to live there, split into $2,500 for moving costs, a $500 monthly stipend for 12 months, and a $1,500 bonus at the end of living there for a year, CBS News reports. Moving forward, reps for the program hope that those selected decide to make Tulsa their home permenantly, according to the outlet.

Of course, there’s a catch — eligibility is limited to full-time remote workers or those self-employed outside of Oklahoma.

NEARLY ALL HOMES IN SAN FRANCISCO COST OVER $1M

"I suspect that they don't want to be subsidizing people who come here and would otherwise be competing for jobs with local people," said Gene Perry, a director at the Oklahoma Policy Institute told CBS.

Those selected will also score a free membership to 36 Degrees North, a “dynamic” co-working space — a $149 monthly value.

“We are looking for talented and energetic people who not only will consider relocating permanently to Tulsa but especially for people who want to make something happen here — to add to the dynamism, idealism and get ‘er done spirit of Tulsa,” said Ken Levit, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation, as per MarketWatch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS