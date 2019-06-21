Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate sold for $10.8 million

The late pop star Prince’s 6-acre Turks and Caicos compound has been sold for a whopping $10.8 million to the CEO of a private equity and investment firm based in North Carolina.

Tom Barnes, CEO of 319 Capital Partners, purchased the palatial estate about three years after it originally hit the market, noting his family and he have been looking for a vacation complex on the island with the ability to host more people.

But the size of the estate is not the only thing that drew the Barnes, who plans on renting it when his family isn't using it, to the property.

“I can remember myself back in 10th grade listening to ‘1999,’ ” he told The Wall Street Journal. “If I could go back and tell that 10th-grader that some day he’d buy Prince’s house, his head would probably explode.”

Prince purchased the original piece of land in 2011 and then expanded to two neighboring parcels, the Journal reported.

The property, which comes with a 10,000 square-foot main house, six bedrooms, tennis court, movie theater, pool and purple driveway, first hit the market for $12 million in 2016, a month after the musician’s unexpected death.

After the home did not sell, it went to auction in 2018, but did not sell. It was then listed by Sotheby's International Realty in December 2018 for $11.8 million.

Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer and the listing for the deal.