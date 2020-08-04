Las Vegas home comes with a 15,000-square-foot underground bomb shelter

About 166 miles away from where the atomic bomb was tested in Nevada is an unassuming multimillion-dollar home that is equipped with a 15,000-square-foot underground bunker, and it’s up for sale now.

The “doomsday” bunker at 3970 Spencer St. is made out of concrete and has 20 vertical steel beams as added support, according to the property’s listing agent Stephan M-LaForge, a real estate broker and salesman at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“When they built it, everybody was afraid of nuclear war and the Cold War and all that,” LaForge told Fox News.

The 23-to-26-foot deep bunker built in 1978 could be a fit for a family who wants added security or could even become a potential underground nightclub if the neighborhood allowed such a business venture.

The massive underground space is decked out with sky and landscape murals, a swimming pool, a simulated yard and a special daytime lighting mode to match the bunker with the outside world. It also has a 5,000-square-foot single-story house.

Meanwhile, aboveground, the property has a fenced two-story home and a 450-square-foot guesthouse.

In total, there are five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two three-quarter bathrooms, one laundry room and one family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Other amenities include a spa, waterfall and barbecue.

The property is two miles away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Currently, the property is listed at $18 million and furnishing is included in the price.

The unique home was previously sold for $1.15 million in 2015. Although, LaForge told Fox News that this was likely due to banks not knowing what they were selling.

“If you were to build it today, if you could build it today, it would be close to twice as much,” he said. “There are zero comparables.”