San Francisco's most expensive listing gets $4.5-million cut from $45 million asking price

Five bedrooms for $40 million? What a steal.

A listing in San Francisco is on track to take the prize for the most expensive home sold in the Bay Area — even after the price was cut $4.5 million this week.

PRIVATE ISLAND NORTH OF MANHATTAN FOR SALE IS SURPRISINGLY AFFORDABLE

The luxury property was originally listed in October 2018 for a whopping $45 million, before being cut down to the more modest $40.5 million on Monday — though it’s still slated to be the city’s most expensive listing ever. The most expensive home sold in the San Francisco Bay Area was in 2018, in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, for $38 million.

“This one-of-a-kind, 275-foot long site is profoundly integrated into its serene natural environment and the vibrant community that surrounds it,” the listing reads.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S NYC MANSION WILL BE 'DIFFICULT' TO SELL, BROKER SAYS

For the hefty price tag, buyers aren’t just getting a home — they’re getting a 15,691-square foot compound “designed to enhance residents’ health and wellness,” according to the official description.

“Beautifully situated on the Riviera-like Eastern slope of Russian Hill, one of San Francisco’s most desirable residential neighborhoods, Residence 950 seamlessly integrates stunning sophisticated interior spaces into beautifully sunlit verdant gardens — with the dazzling panorama of the magical City-By-The-Bay as a spectacular backdrop,” the listing declares.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The giant property, which spans a full city block and boasts 9,500-square feet of living space, comes complete with a “spa-like guest cottage with a glass steam room, sauna, massage room, outdoor shower and a Diamond Spa hot tub overlooking the picturesque Capri-like slopes of world-famous Telegraph Hill.”

The main residence features equally enviable amenities with five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, plus an art galley, wine cellar and entertainment room.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The outdoor perks include a four-car garage, entertainment center, dining area and glass elevator to take you between floors, as well as a sprawling lawn with flower gardens, 100-year-old olive trees and a 12,500-gallon rainwater harvesting cistern.

If prospective buyers are concerned about their environmental footprint when purchasing such an over-the-top abode, the listing assures it is LEED platinum certified, ensuring the building is green.

The property was originally purchased in 2012 for $4.5 million by developer Troon Pacific, which then developed the space into the mega-mansion it is now selling for, SF Gate reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The 950 Lombard residence is being listed by real estate agents Joel Goodrich and The Altman Brothers, Josh and Matt.