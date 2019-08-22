Private island north of Manhattan for sale is surprisingly affordable

For $850,000, you could buy a shoebox in Brooklyn. But why not pick up a private island instead?

Just 60 miles north of Manhattan, a small island with a wee house has hit the market. Known as Willow Island, the speck of land in Putnam County — whose dock is a 10-minute drive from New Fairfield, Conn., to the east — is encircled by large trees.

In the middle of serene Putnam Lake, the island has a four-bedroom, 1½-bath house smack dab in the center.

Built in 1932, the two-story, 1,922-square-foot Colonial house has 35 windows, multiple docks and is accessible only by boat.

In fact, the fully furnished house comes with its own solar-powered boat, because motorized boats are a banned on the lake. Ah, the sound of silence!

But wait, there’s more: The property includes a separately deeded private driveway with a garage on the mainland, presumably for a place to park your wheels before getting on the water.

On land, there’s also a 600-square-foot space “ideal for a yoga & meditation studio,” according to the listing with Linda Finn and Regan Andrews of Houlihan Lawrence.

“It’s the perfect place to write the next great American novel!” the listing copy adds.

