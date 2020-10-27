San Francisco grocery store selling $15 bouquets of 'organic' fall leaves

One man’s yard work is another man’s centerpiece.

A California grocer is selling bouquets of fall leaves for $15 a pop to San Franciscans famished for foliage this year.

For shoppers eager to turn over a new leaf this season, a San Francisco Bi-Rite is hawking paper-wrapped bundles of “organic” leaves for $14.95 per bouquet, the New York Post reported on Monday.

The pesticide-free leaves are sourced from maple trees at the organic McGinnis Ranch in Watsonville, and sold to the supermarket for $7.50 a bunch.

“They are 3- to 5-foot tall branches with beautiful leaves,” Sandi McGinnis-Garcia of the ranch told the Post of the fall fronds.

“I have to get on a ladder, put it in a cooler of water and drive the 99 miles to the city,” she explained of the picking process. “It’s not like I am snapping off branches from the side of the road.”

Poking fun at the pitch, Vice deadpanned on Twitter that charging money for leaves “largely free and widely available in nature” was “quite the grift.”

Whether or not you’d fall for the bouquet, autumn fanatics may be intrigued to learn that some bright foliage across the Midwest is visible from space this year, while dire drought and warmer temperatures have affected the brilliance of leaves in New England.

