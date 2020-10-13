Fall foliage in New England impacted by 'extreme drought,' recent storms

The vibrant colors of fall have arrived in parts of the Northeast but weather conditions mean the leaves are changing sooner with a shorter window to be viewed.

The U.S Drought Monitor says much of the region is experiencing drought conditions, with "extreme drought" reported in parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Temperatures have also been above average, which impacts how brilliant leaves look.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, temperature and moisture are the main influences in the amount and brilliance of fall colors that develop in the fall.

"A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays," the USFS notes.

A warm spell of temperatures in the fall will end up lowering the intensity of autumn colors.

In terms of moisture, late spring or severe summer drought can delay the onset of fall colors by a few weeks.

"A warm wet spring, favorable summer weather, and warm sunny fall days with cool nights should produce the most brilliant autumn colors," the agency notes.

But in a year that hasn't been anything but normal, much of New England has not had favorable conditions.

Barely any rain was reported in September in much of the region, which led to fall colors arriving one to two weeks earlier than normal, WBZ-TV reported.

Recent rains from the remnants in Hurricane Delta also threaten to blow away what's left on any colorful trees.

"The color is just going really, really quick,” foliage expert Jim Salge told Boston Magazine. “Because of the drought, the trees are stressed. And they aren’t able to hold on to the leaves, because they’re generally so dry. The color has been very bright, but very brief.”

While New England has had a rough go this season, other places around the country are in better shape.

AccuWeather noted in its 2020 fall outlook that some of the best colors are expected across the southern Appalachians.

This region, which includes Smokey Mountain National Park, typically sees peak foliage around the final week of October.

