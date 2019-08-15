Moving mistakes: 45 percent of Americans stress about this, study says

Moving mistakes are so common that Americans are admittedly guilty of making multiple slip-ups per move, according to new research.

A study of 2,000 Americans found that the average person makes five different mistakes in a single move and 44 percent have made the same moving mistake more than once.

Turns out, stressful last-minute packing is the number one moving mistake among Americans. Results revealed that 45 percent of Americans have experienced the stress that comes with packing at the last minute.

NEW JERSEY HOME WAS LISTED AT JUST $10, BUT IT CAME WITH A BIG CATCH

Other mistakes that Americans have made include: furniture not fitting into the room that it was planned for (37 percent), doing everything on their own (36 percent), not saving enough for moving expenses (35 percent) and getting new furniture delivered late (34 percent.)

Conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Article, the study examined the moving behaviors and habits of 2,000 people who have previously moved — and it discovered that moving to a new home is one of the most stressful events in life, ahead of planning a wedding and having a child.

So what is the most challenging part of moving? 41 percent reveal cleaning the old place is the biggest moving stressor.

Other moving stresses include putting together furniture (36 percent), planning out the logistics of the actual move (36 percent), packing up the old space (35 percent) and managing the children (34 percent).

“It’s no surprise Americans find moving stressful and that more than a third cited issues with furniture as a frequent moving mistake,” said Andy Prochazka, CMO of Article, who commissioned the survey. “The survey illustrates furniture delivery and setup have a significant impact on the moving experience.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Further, moving with others can be a real struggle. Three in 10 respondents said that moving with children was the most difficult, while another 21 percent revealed moving with a significant other or spouse was extremely challenging.

Americans hate moving so much that they would be willing to give up some of their favorite things to avoid it. 43 percent of people studied revealed they’d rather give up alcohol than deal with a move.

But it’s not just booze that Americans would give up to avoid a dreaded relocation. Thirty-seven percent are happy to give up chocolate so they don’t have to pack up their things, while 36 percent would much rather stand in line at the DMV than deal with the stress of moving.

Thirty-five percent of those surveyed also revealed that they’d rather file their taxes than plan a move while a further 29 percent would rather go to the dentist than undergo a move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Eighty-two percent of those surveyed said they were able to learn from their moving mistakes and not make the same ones in the future.

“There are ways to make the process easier and a lot less painful, such as opting for furniture assembly services or selecting companies that provide on-the-spot troubleshooting if you encounter an issue at delivery,” Prochazka added. “Choosing the right business will help alleviate some of the stress that comes with furniture related moving mistakes so you can relax in your new home faster.”

This story was originally published by SWNS.