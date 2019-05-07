Selling your home? Here's how to fix what buyers don't want to see

Little things can make all the difference when it comes to selling, or not selling, your home.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Fox and Friends,” Shay Millheiser of HGTV’s “Flipping Austin” shared her top tips for sprucing up your home for potential buyers — and it all comes down to selling them on your space.

“You want it to feel like the exact lifestyle the [buyers] want,” Millheiser says.

To start, she recommends giving your front door a quick makeover.

“Get it stained, get it cleaned, get it sealed. Get it looking nice,” she said. “This is easy. This is a DIY-kinda thing.”

Buyers often look close at the kitchens and bathrooms, too — and especially the grout. Millheiser says homeowners could go the traditional route and clean with household cleaners or whiteners, or, alternatively, just paint over any stains with products designed to do just that.

Another pet peeve of Millheiser’s is inconsistent lighting — so choose a specific type and shade of bulb, and go with it.

“When you’re walking into a house for the first time, [inconsistent lighting] draws your attention away from what [you] should be looking at,” she explains.

And finally, get rid of clutter: Milleheiser says buyers are looking to envision themselves living in your house, and they can only handle seeing about “60 percent” of your stuff at any given time. Her solution? Keep baskets and shower caddies handy, so you can hide your excess clutter at a moment’s notice.

“That way, when you have a showing coming up, just throw everything in there. Tuck it into a closet, or put it under your sink.”

To learn more of Millheiser’s secrets, check out her full “Buy of Sell?” segment from “Fox and Friends” above.