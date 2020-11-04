Expand / Collapse search
House and Home
Published

Prince William, Kate Middleton hiring a new housekeeper

The royal residence is hiring

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Here's your chance to live like British royalty... sort of.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a housekeeper to help keep their Kensington Palace home spotless, and are seeking candidates that are just as reliable as they are discreet.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at an event on Sept. 15 in London, England.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at an event on Sept. 15 in London, England.

The Royal Household recently posted the opening for the full-time gig, explaining that the right hire will be organized, motivated, flexible, and willing to travel – perhaps to the Cambridge’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The new housekeeper must also have chutzpah, as they will assist in managing housekeeping operations and step in for the Senior Housekeeper in the event of their absence.

To that end, royal gossips need not apply, as “maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount,” the listing said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be back in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace in London with children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 after spending time at Anmer Hall this year. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be back in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace in London with children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 after spending time at Anmer Hall this year.

Interested applicants should quickly revise their royal resumes – as the job posting closes on Saturday.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace in London with children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 after spending time at Anmer Hall during the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Recent reports claim that William recovered from a bout with COVID-19 in the spring, keeping the diagnosis secret to avoid alarming the public.  

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.