Prince William, Kate Middleton hiring a new housekeeper

Here's your chance to live like British royalty... sort of.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a housekeeper to help keep their Kensington Palace home spotless, and are seeking candidates that are just as reliable as they are discreet.

The Royal Household recently posted the opening for the full-time gig, explaining that the right hire will be organized, motivated, flexible, and willing to travel – perhaps to the Cambridge’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The new housekeeper must also have chutzpah, as they will assist in managing housekeeping operations and step in for the Senior Housekeeper in the event of their absence.

To that end, royal gossips need not apply, as “maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount,” the listing said.

Interested applicants should quickly revise their royal resumes – as the job posting closes on Saturday.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace in London with children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 after spending time at Anmer Hall during the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Recent reports claim that William recovered from a bout with COVID-19 in the spring, keeping the diagnosis secret to avoid alarming the public.

