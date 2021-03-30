Michigan homeowner finds letter from 1886 hidden behind baseboard

These walls can’t talk, but they still hold messages.

Homeowners in Michigan recently discovered a letter hidden behind the walls of their house. Fortunately, the letter didn’t contain any urgent information, as it was originally written over a century ago.

Erik Erhorn and his wife purchased a house in Nunica in 2017, Fox 17 reports. The house has a long history and, it turns out, was once owned Erhorn’s great-grandfather.

While working on the house with his brother, the new owner recently discovered a letter hidden behind a baseboard. When they examined the find, they discovered that the letter dated back to 1886.

'SPOOKY' GOTH HOUSE FOR SALE IN MARYLAND HAS TWITTER IN A TIZZY

It reportedly had been written by a man named Charles Warren and was addressed to Medad Spencer, the man from who Erhorn’s ancestor bought the house from.

Erhorn told Fox 17 that the letter was apparently an attempt to get Spencer to buy Warren’s property. He said, "Charles V. Warren of Hart wanted Medad to sell his property down here, and buy the property up in Hart, his 160 acres."

He continued, "And it talks about, you know, the good tillage, the streams that run through it, and then the good timber… there's good rail timber, good buildable timber, plenty of wood… small brooks running with trout."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The amazed homeowner went on to explain how the age of the letter has really hit home for him.

"It was 1886," he said. "So, I mean, that was 20 years after the end of the Civil War. It was 30 years before the outbreak of World War I," Erhorn said Monday. "Things that we think of as being so long ago, this letter far exceeds them."