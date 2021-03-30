'Spooky' goth house for sale in Maryland has Twitter in a tizzy

This Baltimore bungalow is simply to die for.

A home for sale in Maryland has creeped out and charmed Twitter users for its meticulously macabre aesthetic. The one-bed, one-bath, 1,540-square-foot home hit Zillow on Monday, where it has since been viewed 68,000 times.

"Come inspect this one of a kind rare home. Seller has made many improvements," the listing page beckons.

Stepping into the otherwise-unassuming unit, the black-and-white color scheme instantly sets an eerie energy. Faux coffins and demon art decorate the living room, with large black leather couches positioned towards a TV. The immaculate kitchen features black appliances, with the dining area somewhat of a shrine to the Las Vegas (née Oakland) Raiders, with framed jerseys and helmets.

Moving up the black-carpeted stairs, which are surrounded by a spider-web-like barrier on the second floor (presumably so that no one should slip and fall to an untimely death), the bedroom looks like it belongs to a modern-day Count Dracula. Mirrors cover the angular ceiling above the black bed, and decorative crosses adorn the walls. The only pop of color in the house appear to come from two red pillows positioned on a wooden church pew.

Downstairs in the black-walled basement, two leather recliners sprawl before another TV, presumably perfect for cozying up for a horror flick or Raiders game.

Out back, the current owner painstakingly transformed the backyard into a graveyard-themed wet bar, complete with a "cemetery" sign, menacing gates and faux headstones. A fire pit and skull-theme mural on the garage make the unique property chillingly complete.

There’s no need to worry about nosy neighbors, either. According to the listing page, a "high privacy fence and eight security cameras will keep things private and secure."

Twitter users were impressed with the attention to detail, with commenters equally fascinated and freaked out by the "spooky" space.

"How is the basement the least creepy part of the house?" one wondered.

Christening the home's aesthetic as "sexy funeral goth," Slate reports that the Townsend Ave. home is represented by Matt Godbey, a Re/Max broker in the area. In fact, Gobey said there been about 25 mannequins in the basement before he urged the seller to clear it out to speed up the sale.

"You should have seen it before," Godbey said of how the space was styled before he came in. "[The owner] somewhat neutralized it. I told him: I’ve been doing this for 33 years, and I know what sells. Some of the things in there, I told him, will frighten people."