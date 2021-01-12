Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden's parents were axed to death selling for $2M

Real estate is so hot right now, there’s not even a discount for a (possibly) haunted home.

The Massachusetts house where Lizzie Borden’s father and stepmother were brutally axed to death in the 19th century has hit the market for $2 million. Now, brave buyers have the unique opportunity to own a piece of history and inherit a successful bed and breakfast that’s said to be one of the most popular tourist attractions in New England.

The three-story clapboard home in Fall River currently operates as the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast/Museum, and went up for sale on Monday, the Associated Press reports. The potential buyer would score the home, B&B website, intellectual property, and merchandise sold at the museum with the purchase.

A listing page described the buy as an "unbelievable opportunity to own and operate one of New England’s top tourist attractions," saying the spooky site draws visitors from around the world.

"This is a turnkey operation, running lucrative day tours and evening events, and as a popular bed and breakfast destination," the MLS page reads. "Picture yourself serving fun hatchet cookies, tiny johnny cakes and a scrumptious breakfast to overnight guests who have just enjoyed an experience of a lifetime!"

Listing agent Suzanne St. John of Century 21, who is also a tour guide at the museum, told The Boston Globe the current owners are retiring after more than 15 years in business with the bed and breakfast. Moving forward, St. John hopes the next buyer will keep continue running the museum and B&B named after the suspected axe murderer.

"It’s well known all over the world, and on a normal year you have people that come in from all over," she explained.

On Aug. 4, 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were killed at the Fall River house at 230 Second St. Lizzie was arrested and jailed for the murders, but acquitted on June 20, 1893, after a sensationalized trial. The historic house has operated as a bed and breakfast since 1996.

For true-crime enthusiasts especially eager to expand their real estate portfolio, the Victorian home "Maplecroft" where Lizzie lived for the rest of her life after being acquitted, is also up for sale. The 4,000-square-foot property, also in Fall River, was most recently asking $890,000.