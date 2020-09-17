Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden lived is selling for $890G

A house that once belonged to suspected ax murderer Lizzie Borden is up for sale.

The Victorian-style home in Fall River, Mass, where Borden lived until her death in 1927, was recently listed with Century 21 for $890,000.

The property itself, located at 306 French St., is not directly connected to the infamous murders of Borden’s father and stepmother (they were killed at a separate residence in Fall River), but it is still considered a historical landmark by true crime enthusiasts.

Also known as the "Maplecroft" mansion, the restored 4,000-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, 3.5 baths and six fireplaces, and comes fully furnished with “today's modern conveniences,” according to listing agent Suzanne St. John with Century 21.

Other Victorian additions to the home include stained glass, mantle pieces, coffered and tin ceilings, walnut wainscoting and inlaid parquet floors.

The house, which was originally built in 1887, sits on a just under half an acre.

The property was most recently sold in February 2018 for $600,000, according to the home’s Zillow listing. The couple who purchased the mansion, Donald Woods and Lee-ann Wilber, put in an appeal to turn the house into a bed and breakfast but scuttled those plans once the coronavirus pandemic hit, Boston magazine reported.

Meanwhile, the Fall River house where Borden’s father and stepmother were murdered on Aug. 4, 1892 — 230 Second St. (formerly 92 Second St.) — has been operating as a bed and breakfast since 1996.

Borden was arrested and jailed for the murders but acquitted on June 20, 1893, after a sensationalized trial.