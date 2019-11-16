Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop holiday gift guide includes $43G earrings, BDSM kit

Gwyneth Paltrow’s beloved and often criticized brand, Goop, has launched its holiday gift guide and it includes $43,000 earrings and a BDSM kit.

The self-described modern lifestyle brand, which sells a range of fashion, beauty, wellness and home products, is offering shoppers some bizarre and absurdly expensive items this year.

The list is so outrageous, Goop itself dubbed it the “ridiculous but awesome gift guide.”

Sticking to its signature egg obsession, Goop is selling the luxurious Atelier Stone I for $65. The handmade moisture bar, made to look like an egg, houses a crystal inside. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free certified if you were wondering.

One of the most expensive items on the list is a pair of Vran chandelier earrings that cost a whopping $45,200 – that’s $21,600 each.

For the travelista, the brand offers a $5,000 Louis Vuitton trunk and a $1.3 million “journey to nature’s edge expedition.” The million-dollar investment will send you on 12 trips to spot endangered species.

If you’re looking for a skincare product that can double as a Halloween costume for next year, Goop suggests you get your hands on the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro for $455. The site says it’s perfect for calming redness, clearing breakouts and “absolutely terrifying your family members.”

For pet parents in search of the perfect gift for their feline, Paltrow and friends offer up the Tuft and Paw milo cat jungle gym, which has a modest price tag of $949.

The most unusual item on the list goes to a BDSM-inspired kit that includes leather wrist and ankle cuffs and a leather-bound paddle.

“Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM,” says Goop’s website. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”

