Lena Dunham lists Brooklyn apartment for $3 million

Lena Dunham is bidding Brooklyn farewell; the actress, writer and producer has officially listed her airy three bedroom Williamsburg condo for a cool $3 million.

Earlier this week, the "Girls" creator told The Cut that though her "whole identity was, like, Brooklyn" she's embracing the start of a new chapter, with digs in Manhattan's West Village.

“Now I’m like, Thank you, Lord. I’m back amongst my tribe, which is like old people puttering around the health-food store. If I never see another f------ person in a cool sack dress with their baby again …,” Dunham told the outlet. “I just wanna live around old people who are not reminding me every day of my infertility and loneliness.”

NEARLY ALL HOMES IN SAN FRANCISCO COST OVER $1M

In October, the star revealed that she underwent surgery to remove her left ovary, months after Dunham underwent a total hysterectomy in February. She has since remained open about her health.

According to the unit’s official listing, Dunham’s pre-war, loft-style, pet-friendly condominium boasts three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and stunning views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the East River.

“The ceilings are tall (13 feet), the windows are oversized, there is a fireplace, a true chef's kitchen (with SubZero refrigerator, Wolf stove and white Carrara marble countertops) and tons of thoughtful built-in storage spaces and hidden workspaces. The master bedroom is outfitted with a raised platform for the bed so you can wake up to views of the water,” the details read. “The leather pulls on custom cabinets and well laid out closet space that take advantage of the double height ceilings are a dream.”

“The master bedroom is separated from the two other bedrooms allowing more privacy. The washer and dryer are adjacent to the secondary bedrooms where laundry is made. The coat closet is right next to the front door and large enough to fit forty coats and jackets.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Other building amenities include a full-time doorman, a resident manager, handyman, a library lounge, bike storage and a roof terrace, as per the listing.

The property is listed with Terry Naini of Brown Harris Stevens.