Festive holiday decorations OK immediately after Halloween, say 43 percent of people surveyed

When exactly is it appropriate to begin embracing the festive spirit? Well, 43 percent of Americans think it’s suitable to put up holiday decorations before November 1, according to new research.



The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered people start their holiday preparations pretty early in the year. In fact, over half (57 percent) of those studied revealed they start their holiday shopping before the first day of November. And eight in 10 begin preparing for the holidays well before the autumn leaves begin to change — between January and August.



A study commissioned by Minted examined the holiday spirit and holiday habits of 2,000 subjects, and uncovered that three in 10 have no problem seeing holiday decorations displayed in stores before Halloween or Thanksgiving.

With the festive spirit in full-swing no matter the time of year, the holiday season requires extensive logistical planning. It just so happens that 83 percent of those surveyed have a holiday to-do list, and over half (55 percent) admitted to starting their list before October. When it comes to procrastination, 21 percent of male respondents wait until December to start their holiday planning, compared to only 14 percent of women.



But what exactly do Americans have on their holiday agenda? When it comes to holiday essentials, decorating the home topped the checklist – with 61 percent of those surveyed naming holiday decorations as a must-do. However, that wasn’t the only requirement on the docket: 59 percent listed gift research and shopping, while a further 52 percent need to plan out all the baking and cooking that comes with the festive season.

When it comes to purchasing gifts for people, more men than women are getting gifts for their boss and co-workers. Around 43 percent of the men surveyed usually purchase a present for their co-workers compared to just 31 percent of women, and 31 percent of men usually get something for the boss as well.

Forty percent of respondents revealed that taking a holiday card photo is also a key element of their holiday to-do list. And when it comes to taking the holiday card photo, over half (51 percent) choose a time when the entire family is gathered together — even if that happens to be in the summer.

But who gets included in holiday card photos? According to the data, the list of people to include in a holiday card photo are children (57 percent), parents (54 percent) and extended family (41 percent).

To get into the holiday spirit, 54 percent say decorating their home is the best way to hype themselves up for the festive season. Another 39 percent say receiving holiday cards in the mail gets them ready for the holidays, while 31 percent reveal sending out their own cards really gets the holiday vibes flowing.

While half of those surveyed (50 percent) listen to holiday music to hype themselves up for the festive season, a further 49 percent watch holiday movies to get themselves ready.

What kicks off the holiday season? According to the survey, nearly half (50 percent) of respondents revealed that seeing holiday decorations in shops marked the official start. Other key signifiers that the holiday season is upon us include hearing holiday music in shops (47 percent), receiving emails from retailers about holiday gifts (37 percent) and getting your first holiday card in the mail (35 percent).