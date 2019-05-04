Dolly Parton's former Nashville home selling for $1.1 million

A Nashville property affectionately nicknamed “Dolly’s House” in honor of its former owner, country queen Dolly Parton, reportedly hit the market for $1.1 million earlier this week.

Home to Parton from 1980 to 1996, the charming four-bed, three-bathroom property on 2.4 wooded acres is where the singer lived as her star, according to WSMV and a Zillow listing page.

Stephen Shutts, who is representing the transaction, told the Nashville Tennessean that much of the Grammy winner’s energy can still be felt throughout the home, which is now available for sale for just over a million dollars,

"The upstairs is identical to when Dolly was there. There's a little bar that Dolly used when she was there that remains the same,” Shutts told the outlet.

The property also includes a shed that Parton had built for her nieces and nephews to play in – filled with wallpaper that she personally selected in the 1980s, WSMV reports.

In addition to the 3,200-square-foot main house, built in 1941, a 1,500-square-foot guest house was added by the current owners. Updated amenities to the main structure include expanded master bathroom, kitchen and carport, plus central air.

A quick 20-minute drive to downtown Nashville, the home has a paved driveway can hold up to eight tour buses, too, Shutts told the Tennessean.

