Billionaire sheikh had Evian water imported to fill mansion's water tanks: court docs

A billionaire sheikh allegedly had Evian mineral water shipped from France to fill his mansion’s water tanks, documents from a court battle claim.

MAN MAKES UNUSUAL KITCHEN DISCOVERY WHILE APARTMENT HUNTING: 'NOWHERE IN THE UNIT DESCRIPTION'

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates, had the expensive water imported while making renovations to his $75 million home, the Independent reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Court documents also disclosed that the man attempted to buy his neighbor’s home in an exclusive London neighborhood after feeling his $5 million property was too small.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The revelation about the sheikh’s costly updates to his home – which he only reportedly visits occasionally for day trips – came out as part of a legal battle in London’s High Court between Khalifa’s group of companies Berkeley Square Holdings and Lancer Property Asset Management. Khalifa sued Lancer Property Asset Management for fraud, accusing the company of “siphoning off” nearly $40 million from excessive fees for managing the estate, according to the Independent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After denying the allegations, the management company filed a counter-suit for almost $14 million in unpaid fees.

The court case is set for a trial in May 2021.