House and Home
Published

Billionaire sheikh had Evian water imported to fill mansion's water tanks: court docs

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

A billionaire sheikh allegedly had Evian mineral water shipped from France to fill his mansion’s water tanks, documents from a court battle claim.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates, had the expensive water imported while making renovations to his $75 million home, the Independent reported.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates allegedly had the water imported while making renovations to his multi-million dollar mansion.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates allegedly had the water imported while making renovations to his multi-million dollar mansion. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Court documents also disclosed that the man attempted to buy his neighbor’s home in an exclusive London neighborhood after feeling his $5 million property was too small.

The revelation about the sheikh’s costly updates to his home – which he only reportedly visits occasionally for day trips – came out as part of a legal battle in London’s High Court between Khalifa’s group of companies Berkeley Square Holdings and Lancer Property Asset Management. Khalifa sued Lancer Property Asset Management for fraud, accusing the company of “siphoning off” nearly $40 million from excessive fees for managing the estate, according to the Independent.

After denying the allegations, the management company filed a counter-suit for almost $14 million in unpaid fees.

The court case is set for a trial in May 2021.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.