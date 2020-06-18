Man makes unusual kitchen discovery while apartment hunting: 'Nowhere in the unit description'

Hope he’s a family guy.

Twitter got a little animated over a recent discovery a man made while searching for an apartment.

In a post on the social media platform, a user shared that he was hunting for an apartment and came across an unusual sight – a refrigerator painted to look like Stewie Griffin from the animated television show “Family Guy.” To make the situation even stranger, the listing apparently did not make mention of the cartoonish addition.

“Hunting for apartments and nowhere in the unit description do they address the refrigerator painted to look like Stewie from Family Guy?” the person wrote online, along with photos of the full-size kitchen appliance.

Those on the platform were excited by the addition and encouraged the man to take it.

Apparently the fridge had been painted by the previous tenant, who called the Stewie fridge “her son” and said it had made her “very happy.” Unfortunately for the mom of cartoon fridge characters, she said she was unable to take him with her.

The person viewing the apartment did not say if he had placed a deposit, but did confirm that the fridge comes with it.

Luckily the original owner of the fridge found someone to appreciate her artistic sensibilities – unlike one woman who claims she has been unable to sell her home due to her unique interior design style.