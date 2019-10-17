Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb — but there's a catch

This is all well and good, but does it come with neon-pink convertibles for each guest?

In honor of Barbie’s 60th “birthday,” Mattel and Airbnb are offering one group of lucky guests a once-in-a-lifetime stay at a real-life recreation of the birthday girl’s Malibu Dreamhouse in California.

“From her hobby room and personal cinema, to the infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone, every corner of the house reflects Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere,” reads a press release shared by Airbnb.

The home, located in “the heart of Malibu,” boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a meditation space, a hobby studio, a "sport court" and outdoor living areas, but apparently not the slide pictured in some of the photos — which appears to lead from an upper level down to the infinity pool — because "Barbie always travels with her slide, so it won't be on-site for guests."

“My Dreamhouse is the perfect place to be inspired and learn new things,” reads a message from “Barbie” on the listing page. “I hope it will feel like your Dreamhouse, too.”

To that end, “Barbie” is also throwing in visits from some of her friends, who will “swing by to inspire and teach you new things.” One of those friends, Ibtihaj Muhammad, is an Olympic fencing expert, and will be coming by to give lessons; another “friend,” aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, will take renters on a private tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center. There will also be a stylist and a professional chef dropping by to do hair and host a cooking class, respectively.

Unfortunately, only one lucky group of up to four guests will be able to book the Malibu Dreamhouse, as the listing is only available for a single two-night stay between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The first to book the house when reservations open on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. (PST) sharp will secure the stay — at just $60 per night.

In honor of the booking, Airbnb will also make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to close the “dream gap,” or the phenomenon whereby young girls begin doubting their own intelligence around the age of 5.