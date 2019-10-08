Barbie and Mattel debut Judge Barbie as latest choice for 'Career of the Year' line

All rise. The honorable Judge Barbie has entered the courtroom.

On Monday, the makers of the iconic doll announced the latest choice for their “Career of the Year” line: the Barbie Judge doll.

Retailing for $12.99 online, the Barbie Judge comes outfitted in a black robe, and comes with a gavel and block “to help her call the room to order and make important decisions.”

“The verdict is in!” the brand announced on Twitter on Monday. “With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better.”

“Barbie Judge dolls inspire girls to imagine everything they can become — like protecting the rights of others and ruling on legal cases,” the product description adds.

In conjunction with the news, Mattel and Barbie announced that the brand is partnering with GoFundMe to further the efforts of its Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to close the “dream gap,” or the phenomenon whereby young girls begin doubting their own intelligence.

“Research shows that starting at age 5, many girls develop self-limiting beliefs and begin to think they're not as smart and capable as boys,” the brand wrote upon announcing the project last year, citing research from New York University, the University of Illinois, and Princeton University. “They stop believing their gender can do or be anything.”

In a press release, the brand announced they have committed money to non-profit programs run by She’s the First, an education and girls’ rights organization which will use the funds to pay for the education of hundreds of girls in South America, Asia and Africa; She Should Run, an organization that seeks to influence more women to run for public office; and Step Up, a mentorship organization that will use the money to send hundreds of girls to mentorship conferences around the nation.

“Closing the Dream Gap is a multi-year initiative that cannot be done alone,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, in the press release. “We are pleased to be taking the next step by partnering with GoFundMe.org and selected nonprofit organizations that have powerful vehicles in place to reach girls at a global scale.”

Barbie's Career of the Year doll is currently for sale at Barbie.com, Walmart, Target and Amazon.