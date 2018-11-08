Anthony Bourdain's former New York City condo drops in price

An uptown Manhattan condo owned by late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain and his wife Ottavia Busia — the two would later become estranged — is now a bit more affordable.

The price of the 2,250-square-foot flat has dropped from $3.7 million to $3.49 million. The pad, combined from two apartments at 40 E. 94th St., hit the market for that higher price in September.

The then-couple bought the unit for $3.35 million in 2014. It’s no surprise, given the legacy of the late globe-trotting foodie, that this renovated second-floor unit comes with a killer kitchen that has top-of-the-line appliances. The pad also has international touches, like a “Japanese bathroom,” according to the listing. There are also bamboo hardwood floors and separate bedroom wings for the four bedrooms.

A flexible space can additionally be used as a fifth bedroom or a library. Oversize windows overlook a tree-lined garden courtyard. The building on East 94th Street, Carnegie Tower, features amenities including a garage, an exercise room, a bike room and storage.

At the time of his June death in France, Bourdain was also renting a two-bedroom Time Warner Center condo that appears to have found new tenants after being listed for $14,200 per month in August.

The listing broker for the Carnegie Tower unit is Stribling’s Elizabeth Fishman.

