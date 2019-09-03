Expand / Collapse search
Alex Rodriguez sells bachelor pad in Hollywood Hills for $4.4 million

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini on the competition for live sports programming, 'The Corp' podcast, the future of baseball, the impact of sports betting and Jennifer Lopez's tour.

Much like its former owner, Alex Rodriguez’ one-time bachelor pad in Hollywood Hills is off the market.

The ritzy 3,700 sq. ft. California home sold for $4.4 million last week, Mansion Global reports. The ex-Yankee bought the four bed, three-and-a-half-bath property from Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer in 2014.

Constructed in 1954, the home was remodeled in the 1980s by designer Xorin Balbes.

Constructed in 1954, the home is known as the “Honnold & Rex Research House” as it was one of the first units built in an investigative project for Architectural Products Magazine.

It was remodeled in the 1980s by designer Xorin Balbes, as per Mansion Global.

OBAMAS PLACED AN OFFER ON 'MEGA-EXPENSIVE' ESTATE IN MARTHA'S VINEYARD: REPORT

Listing agent Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency declined to comment on the sale of the Hollywood Hills property.

The swanky, modern pad boasts a kitchen full of high-end appliances, a "spa-like" master bathroom, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a heated pool and a backyard lounge, according to Architectural Digest. There’s said to be plenty of televisions throughout the home — perhaps for watching baseball.

Rodriguez and fiancée Jennifer Lopez are "reportedly shopping for a bigger spread for their family," Mansion Global reports.

A-Rod's latest real estate move follows the sale of a three-bedroom, super-luxury condo in Manhattan with J.Lo, according to the outlet. The future Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez sold the home for $15.75 million in June.

Over the winter, the power couple dropped $6.6 million on a Malibu beach house which Lopez has said they plan to renovate — reportedly with a little help from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak