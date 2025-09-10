Activists sound alarm on 'deeply troubling' poll showing support for Mamdani's anti-Israel messaging

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A poll released this week showing socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani with a commanding lead in the race also showed him leading the pack when it comes to messaging on the issue of Israel and Palestine.

The New York Times/Siena College survey — which was conducted from Sept. 2 to 6 — found that the survey — which was conducted from Sept. 2 to 6 — asked likely New York City voters, regardless of which candidate they support, "which of the following mayoral candidates do you think has best addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the campaign."

Mamdani led the field with 43% followed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 16%, current mayor Eric Adams at 11%, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 8%.

The poll also showed that 46% of likely voters sympathized with Palestinians compared to 29% with Israel.

FLASHBACK: ZOHRAN MAMDANI SAYS ‘ISRAEL IS NOT A PLACE’ AND ‘NOT A COUNTRY’

Mamdani’s positions and past comments on Israel have been a hot button issue in the race as he has faced criticism from many in the Jewish community for refusing to explicitly denounce the phrase "globalize the intifada," supporting economic boycotts of Israel, surrounding himself with advisers that hold anti-Israel views, and a social media post last year that critics say was mocking Jewish people.

Human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein told Fox News Digital the term "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" is a "misnomer in itself" and called the poll results "deeply troubling."

"In reality, his record is clear: he is an anti-Israel radical, a pro-Hamas sympathizer in a suit, running for office to undermine the very fabric of what this country stands for," Goldstein said.

"The fact that this has even become a campaign issue reflects just how poisoned our political system has become. Foreign agendas and blood-soaked ideologies have seeped into our politics, shaping them in hateful ways."

Goldstein continued, "Our education system, from K-12 through college, is radicalizing students at an alarming rate. If we do not take this seriously, and if figures like Mr. Mamdani are elevated to office, the consequences for America’s future will be dire."

A spokesperson for StopAntisemitism also told Fox News Digital the poll results are "deeply troubling" and "underscores the growing hostility towards Israel we are seeing in New York", adding that a Mamdani victory would be "disastrous" for the city.

MAMDANI'S FATHER SITS ON COUNCIL OF ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP TIED TO TERROR, LEGITIMIZES ROLE OF SUICIDE BOMBERS

"The fact that so many New Yorkers view Mamdani as the best voice on Israel and Palestine is a sign of how deeply antisemitism has taken root in the city," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"His rise is not about thoughtful policy but about the normalization of antisemitism through extremist groups, such as the red-green alliance. New Yorkers deserve leadership that unites, not one that scapegoats Israel and emboldens violence towards Jews in America."

In addition to his positions on Israel, Mamdani has been heavily criticized on the issue of crime due to his past calls to defund the police and hostile comments about the New York Police Department.

While the majority of likely NYC voters said that crime and safety are their top concern, 30%, when asked regardless of who they support, which candidate would do the "best" job on crime, said Mamdani.

Cuomo followed with 29%, Sliwa with 23%, and Adams with 15%. The poll showed that a head-to-head race between Cuomo and Mamdani would significantly narrow Mamdani’s lead to just four points.

Rafael Mangual, senior fellow and head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital Mamdani’s numbers in that category are due to having three opponents in the race.

UNEARTHED MAMDANI COLLEGE NEWSPAPER WRITINGS PROMOTE ANTI-ISRAEL BOYCOTT, RAIL AGAINST 'WHITE PRIVILEGE'

"I read that as 70% don’t trust him on crime," Mangual said. "The problem is that those skeptical of Mamdani’s approach to public safety are split between three candidates."

Overall, the survey found that on the question of who people would support if the contest "were held today," a whopping 46% of likely New York City voters chose Mamdani, compared to just 24% who selected Cuomo.

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa scored only 15%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams earned just 9%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"New York City is not for sale. The backroom scheming from Donald Trump and the billionaire class is backfiring, as New Yorkers see Zohran Mamdani is the only candidate who will fight to make the most expensive city in the country more affordable," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement.

"Our campaign is busy building a movement that puts working people first – mobilizing thousands to get involved in the democratic process and fight for a new kind of politics," Pekec added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.