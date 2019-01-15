Youngest black legislator is pro-God, guns, babies: 'I'm very pro-life'

Caleb Hanna is not your typical college student. At 19, he's already making history as the nation's youngest black legislator.

Inspired by former President Barack Obama, but on completely opposite sides of the aisle, the freshman Republican delegate in the West Virginia House of Delegates ran on a platform of supporting "God, guns, and babies."

He's a pro-life, Christian conservative who says God influences everything he does.

"I'm very religious," Hanna said. "I believe God comes first and foremost in every policy decision I should make. I'm very supportive of our Second Amendment rights and our right to bear arms, and I believe that we have to stand up for those who don't get the chance to stand up for themselves. So, I'm very pro-life."

Hanna, who campaigned from his dorm room at West Virginia State University where he still resides and studies economics, said he was inspired to run himself because he was never pleased with the leadership at the state level.

"I told myself when I was old enough to have a chance to take a run at it that I would do it, and this was my first time I had the opportunity," he said.

On Tuesday, Hanna announced on "Fox & Friends" his support to take a portion of his state's surplus and apply it to President Trump's border wall.

"I am happy to co-sponsor a piece of legislation that I don't think just West Virginia will be happy about, but the American people as a whole," Hanna said. "We owe it to the voters...I believe that the wall is a crucial part in addressing West Virginia's drug problem."

The bill would take $10 million of the state's $200 million surplus and apply it to the southern border. Hanna believes it will have the support to pass.

When asks if he has higher aspirations for politics, he said, "I think it's a little too early to tell, we'll kind of see what God has in store for me from here on out, but I'm definitely going to try to focus on what I'm doing now and I want to do the best job I can for District 44 here in West Virginia."

