Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Social Security
Published

‘Yellowstone’ characters top the charts of fastest growing names for boys, says Social Security Administration

"Yellowstone" characters are in the #1 and #2 spots on SSA "top five fastest rising" baby names in 2022

By Elizabeth Elkind , Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Cole Hauser talks Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner Video

Cole Hauser talks Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner

Cole Hauser tells Fox News Digital that Kevin Costner is like his "brother."

The two fastest-growing names for boys in the U.S. last year are inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone," according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

SSA said the names "Dutton" and "Kayce" are ranked #1 and #2 on the list of top five fastest-growing boys' names in 2022.

Dutton is the surname of the fictional family who own the Yellowstone ranch in the hit Paramount Network show. Kevin Costner plays the patriarch, John Dutton. His son in the show is Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes.

"One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!" said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.

KEVIN COSTNER DIVORCE COMES AMID 'YELLOWSTONE' SUCCESS, BLOCKBUSTER SECOND ACT

Yellowstone cast

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner (L) Kelly Reilly (C) Luke Grimes (R) ((Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images))

"And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey," he said.

SSA began compiling its list of popular baby names in 1997. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends, the agency says.

The "Yellowstone" series, created by real-life rancher Taylor Sheridan, has been enormously successful and is now a three-spin-off franchise. The show depicts generations of Duttons since the early 1800s fighting to keep their ranch land in Montana.

'YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF '1923' REPORTEDLY COSTS PARAMOUNT $22 MILLION PER EPISODE

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for Yellowstone photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in Paramount's "Yellowstone."  (Paramount Network)

Sheridan's "Yellowstone" empire already includes prequels "1883" and "1923" as well as the upcoming spinoff "Bass Reeves."

The original show starring veteran actor Costner will not be renewed for a 6th season, the network announced earlier this year.

FROM 'YELLOWSTONE' TO 'BODYGUARD': KEVIN COSTNER’S TOP ON-SCREEN LOVE INTERESTS

Luke Grimes at "Yellowstone" season five premiere

Luke Grimes at the season five premiere of "Yellowstone." (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month that Matthew McConaughey is lined up to star in an extension series set within the "Yellowstone" universe.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics