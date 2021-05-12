Yang walks back ‘overly simplistic’ pro-Israel tweet after pile-on from progressives

After sharp criticism from the left, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walked back his "overly simplistic" tweet supporting Israel while condemning "Hamas terrorists" amid a flare-up of violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

Yang said he had met with a group of campaign volunteers after he sent the tweet. "Many of them were upset with my recent tweet expressing solidarity with the people of Israel in conjunction with the violence in the region this week that has claimed the lives of innocents and children on both sides.

"They felt my tweet was overly simplistic in my treatment of a conflict that has a long and complex history full of tragedies. And they felt it failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides," Yang continued. "They were, of course, correct."

"Support of a people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others. Again, most everyone wants to be able to live and pray in peace."

Yang’s original tweet supporting Israel had left out mention of Palestinian suffering.

PELOSI, AOC'S COMMENTS ON AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA AND ISRAEL UNDERSCORES DIVIDE AMONG DEMOCRATS

"I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere," he had written onTwitter.

NETANYAHU CALLS STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER VIOLENT CLASHES IN LOD

NETANYAHU CALLS STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER VIOLENT CLASHES IN LOD

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., among others, quickly called out her fellow Democrat Yang for having planned to attend an Islamic event in the city after he put out a statement of support for Israel.

"Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, and Yang had planned to attend a related grocery distribution in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Yang told reporters Tuesday the organizers of the event said it would be best if he didn’t attend. "We were happy to oblige by their wishes."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.